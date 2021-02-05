Man found dead at property in Plymouth

A man has been found dead at a property in Plymouth.

Officers were called to a property in Sonehouse at around 4.20pm on 4 February.

Police have since confirmed a man was found dead at an address in North Road West.

Photographs show a cordon was put in place between Stoke Road and Cecil Street, and cars were unable to pass.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police were called to an address on North Road West at around 4.20pm with a report that a man had been found deceased.

"A cordon has been put in place while police carry out enquiries at the scene. A man was found deceased upon arrival.”

