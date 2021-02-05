Watch Ellie Barker's report

A takeaway restaurant owner in Weston-super-Mare has been making use of his restaurant during lockdown by cooking up free meals for teachers and schoolchildren.

Sayd Ahmed, who runs Pappadoms, says he wants to serve his community and thank local education frontline workers by serving up free curries.

So far, more than 40 primary and secondary schools across Weston-super-Mare have received deliveries from Sayd - which adds up to around 2,800 curries.

We want to show our appreciation on behalf of the community and ourselves to all the teachers throughout the lockdown looking after the children of the keyworkers. Sayd Ahmed, takeaway owner

When asked why he is not taking the time to focus on the growth of his own business during such a difficult time, he says he is a 'believer in community'.

Sayd added: "We have been open for the last twenty five years but we are trying to help as much as we can.”

Thousands of curries have been sent to schools already.

One of the schools to receive a delivery was Worle Community School Academy, where staff said his generosity has brightened their days.

School principal Jacqui Scott says: “We were looking forward to it all morning. We did not tell the children and they were so excited.

"I think it’s great to feel appreciated and know we are in this together.”

The gesture is not the first time Sayd Ahmed has put the needs of others before his business during the pandemic.

In the first lockdown he gave away more than seven thousand meals to NHS staff and other key workers.

Sayd has already been recognised for his efforts in feeding NHS staff during the first lockdown.

But Sayd has been displaying acts of kindness since long before coronavirus, as he has regularly been giving meals to homeless people for 14 years.

He says that giving back, and in turn being appreciated by your peers, is one of the best thing you can do.

When people appreciate you, it makes you feel better. It makes you feel you are half-way to heaven. Sayd Ahmed

