Teenage boy arrested after girl attacked on Devon canal path

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a teenage girl was attacked on a canal path in Devon.

It happened between Tavistock College and Drakes Farm, near Crowndale Road, on Thursday 4 February.

Police said: "It is alleged that the 17-year-old victim was assaulted between 2.30pm and 2.50pm. She sustained minor injuries.

"The area is regularly used by dog walkers and police have urged anyone with information to come forward.

"A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assault and released on police bail until 2 March while enquiries continue."

Read more: