Bristol freeport could create 'nearly 50,000 jobs', says business leaders

A 'Great Western Freeport' in Bristol could create almost 50,000 jobs and help the region recover from the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, claim new proposals.

The West of England Combined Authority (WECA) has submitted a bid for Bristol to be granted special 'free port' status, which essentially means a free trade zone.

According to business leaders behind the plans, it could create 50,000 jobs and boost the local economy by £3bn each year.

It would also allow the area to build new trade relationships in the post-Brexit era.

What is a free port?

Free ports are designated by the Government as areas with little or no tax, in order to encourage economic growth.

While they are located in the UK - in this case, Bristol - they exist outside of the country's borders when it comes to paying tax.

In short, they benefit businesses involved in the importing and re-exporting of goods, enabling imports to come into free ports more easily than other areas of the country.

Customs documentation is much simpler and there are no tariffs applied.

The bid, if successful, would see the 'Great Western Freeport' built around Bristol Port.

It is one of two submitted in the South West, with another proposing a free port that would cover Plymouth's docks and Exeter Airport.

Metro mayor Tim Bowles said: "This is a huge opportunity for our region. The Great Western Freeport will see our area become a national hub for green manufacturing and trade, playing a vital role in the recovery of our region from Covid-19 and creating up to 50,000 decent, well-paid jobs."

Steve West, chair of the West of England Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) said: "We've got huge areas of deprivation and unemployment across our city region, so we need to ensure we're investing to create jobs for the future. This is exactly what this allows us to do."

The Government has starting accepting applications for at least ten new free ports around the UK, which it promises will "create thousands of jobs", "regenerate communities" and "turbocharge Britain's post-Brexit growth".

