Five puppies aged just four-weeks old have been stolen from a farm in Gloucestershire.

They were taken from an outhouse of a farm in Upper Swell sometime between 8pm on Friday (5 February) and Saturday (6 February).

The puppies were Border Collies - three female and two male - and worth around £600 each.

They're all black and white with the males having brown markings on their faces.

According to police, the puppies are worth around £600 each. Credit: Gloucestershire Police

Gloucestershire Police is asking anyone who witnessed any 'suspicious activity' to get in touch.

