Five puppies aged four weeks old stolen from farm in Gloucestershire
Five puppies aged just four-weeks old have been stolen from a farm in Gloucestershire.
They were taken from an outhouse of a farm in Upper Swell sometime between 8pm on Friday (5 February) and Saturday (6 February).
The puppies were Border Collies - three female and two male - and worth around £600 each.
They're all black and white with the males having brown markings on their faces.
Gloucestershire Police is asking anyone who witnessed any 'suspicious activity' to get in touch.
Read more: