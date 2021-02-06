Man seriously injured after 'suspected stabbing' in Stroud - arrests made

Emergency services are at the scene of a suspected stabbing in Stroud.

A police cordon has been put up in Mathews Way following the incident which happened just after 12.30am on Saturday morning (6 February).

Police said a man suffered wounds in what was a 'suspected stabbing' and is being treated in Bristol's Southmead Hospital for serious injuries.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and one woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All three remain in police custody.

