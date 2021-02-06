Plans to create another 232 frontline jobs within Devon and Cornwall Police have been given the go-ahead by the force's Crime Panel.

Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez’s plans to increase the workforce for 2021-22 include:

40 police officers

141 posts to bolster neighbourhood teams

22 contact centre staff

29 crime investigators

They also include provision for eight staff to assist professional standards investigations, funding a project to improve police data and equip a new drone team to help search for vulnerable missing people.

The budget, which will mean a £14.92 increase in the annual police precept for Devon and Cornwall households for a band D property, received unanimous approval at the Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Panel.

Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez said: “It is never easy to ask our communities to pay more for policing but I am confident that these proposals, which will significantly bolster neighbourhood policing resources, is what residents of Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly want.

“One of the most fundamental purposes of policing is the prevention of crime, and of the 4,130 people to take part in my recent surveys 94% wanted investment in crime prevention, 88% in visible policing and 86% in community-based crime prevention.

“This investment in people, to be present in our streets and to be on the end of a phone or email when there is a call for help, will stop more crime before it happens and make our communities even safer than they are at present.”

Several panel members and the Commissioner publicly thanked police for their diligent work in protecting communities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

After the meeting the Commissioner also thanked the 4,130 residents of the force area who completed her survey into policing priorities.

“It is my job to consider people’s views and be a voice for them in our communities,” she said. “I’d like to thank those who took the time to complete my survey and ensure them that their voices have been heard.”

