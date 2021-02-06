Teen killed in Wiltshire crash identified by police

The 18-year-old victim of a crash in Wiltshire that left three other people with serious injuries has been identified by police.

Bethany Ovenden Gumm, from Westbury, died when a car she was travelling in lost control and crashed into a garden wall along The Mead.

It happened just before midnight on Friday (5 February) towards the roundabout with the A350.

Bethany died at the scene and three other passengers, aged between 17 and 19, were taken to hospital.

The 19-year-old driver is being treated at Southmead for serious injuries.

Wiltshire Police said tributes are now being left at the scene and people are being urged to adhere to coronavirus restrictions.

In a statement the force said: "If people wish to leave tributes, please remember to keep socially distant, wear a mask and do not come into contact with people who are not in your household or support bubbles."

Det Insp Andrew Lemon added: “We completely understand how devastating this must be on those affected by this tragic incident and of course understand people want to come together at the scene to pay their respects and comfort each other.

“We want to make sure this is done safely and that we don’t exacerbate the situation by spreading the virus so please try to bear in mind Covid restrictions and social distancing.

“We know this is a difficult and distressing time but we want people to try and remember social distancing to keep everyone safe, the last thing we want is for friends and family to become ill in the coming days.

“We’d like to thank the community of Westbury for their support at this time and ask that the privacy of the family is respected.”

The police investigation into the incident is ongoing.

