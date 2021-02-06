Teen, 18, dies and three others in hospital after Wiltshire crash

An 18-year-old girl has died and three other teenagers are in hospital after a crash in Westbury, Wiltshire.

The accident happened at around 11.40pm on Friday (5 February) along The Mead towards the roundabout with the A350.

Police say a silver Ford Fiesta with four people inside lost control and crashed into a garden wall.

In a statement Wiltshire Police said: "A local 18-year-old woman, who was a passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 19-year-old man, was seriously injured and taken to Southmead Hospital where he remains at this time.

"The two remaining passengers sustained signifcant injuries and one, an 18-year-old woman, was taken to Southmead while the other, a 17-year-old girl, was taken to Royal United Hospitals in Bath.

"The road was closed for several hours and reopened shortly before 10am this morning (06/02) and our investigation continues."

"This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the girl’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time," said Insp Andrew Lemon.

He added: "I ask that their privacy is respected and our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing.”

