A Devon woman has wowed her neighbours with an imaginative front door - transforming it into Doctor Who's tardis.Civil servant Katie Prowse lives in Bridestowe near Okehampton. She's transformed her front door after becoming "hooked" on the sci-fi series during lockdown. A week ago Katie and Phil had the sudden realisation their front door was the same shade of blue as the Tardis - so Katie decided to turn into one.

Katie sourced a police callbox decoration and metal signs on Amazon, Etsy and eBay to transform the door, making the tradis' windows herself with white vinyl.

She told Devon Live she spent less than £40 in total.

Katie and Phil outside their 'tardis' front door. Credit: BPM Media/Plymouth Live

Katie said: "My partner is a massive Doctor Who fan and he's got me hooked on it.

"We've been bingeing it through lockdown and the other day we noticed our front door was Tardis blue.

"We thought it would be funny to turn our door into a Tardis and then if anyone was looking for our house, we would just have to tell them to look for the Tardis.

"SatNavs don't really help our friends find our house, but now we can say "go left at the pub and look for the Tardis - and yes, it is bigger in the inside!"

Katie's door has made her neighbours smile - and attracted a lot of attention online.

She wanted her door to be "different and quirky" like her, she said, and would urge anyone considering remodelling their own door into something more to "be unique" and just go for it.

