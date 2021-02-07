The death of a man near Bristol is being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police were called at 3am on Sunday (7 February) to a house in Kennard Road, Kingswood, to reports a man in his twenties had a serious injury.

He was pronounced dead shortly after.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and police are treating the death as suspicious.

DCI Darren Hannant, from the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “A forensic post-mortem examination will now be carried out to determine the cause of the man’s death and the property has been cordoned off so further enquiries can take place.

“The victim’s family are aware will be supported by a specialist liaison officer.

“We know this incident will cause concern to those living in the local area so there will be additional patrols of the area over the coming days.”

