Flowers are being laid at the scene of a crash in Wiltshire that killed an 18-year-old girl and left three other teenagers seriously injured.

Bethany Ovenden Gumm was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident which happened when a car she was travelling in lost control along The Mead, Westbury, and crashed into a garden wall.

It happened just before midnight on Friday 5 February towards the roundabout with the A350.

Three other passengers in the car were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

One of those, the 19-year-old driver, is being treated at Southmead Hospital.

18-year-old Bethany Ovenden Gumm was killed in the crash. Credit: Wiltshire Police

Police say the two remaining passengers also sustained significant injuries.

An 18-year-old girl was taken to Bristol's Southmead Hospital for treatment and the other, a 17-year-old girl, was taken to Bath's Royal United Hospital.

Officers from Wiltshire Police are reminding people in the local community to follow the coronavirus social distancing rules when leaving tributes at the scene.

