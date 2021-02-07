One man dead and another injured after Isles of Scilly fishing incident

One man has died and a crew member is injured after an accident on a fishing boat off the Isles of Scilly.

A Newquay coastguard helicopter and the St Mary's lifeboat responded to the incident, which happened around 50 miles off St Mary's on Saturday morning (6 February).

Devon and Cornwall Police has confirmed that one man died and and a crew member was injured on the unnamed fishing vessel.

DI Daniel Massey said: “Police and partners from the Marine Accident Investigation Board, Maritime and Coastguard Agency and coastguard, were informed of an incident on board a fishing vessel some 50 miles off the Cornish Coast, resulting in the death of one male and the injury to another of the crew.

“The families of those involved have been informed and a joint investigation is now under way.”

