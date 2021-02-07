British Divers Marine Life Rescue say they need to raise £30,000 in order to build a new seal pup hospital in Cornwall this summer.

The hospital which will temporarily house up to ten sick and injured seal pups before they can be released back into the wild or cared for longer term by a local rehabilitation facility.

More and more seal pups are getting into trouble during seal pup season, over the last 10 years we’ve been caring from them in temporary facilities because the larger rehabilitation facilities are full to capacity. Our facility has been outgrown and we’re looking for a purpose built facility where we can provide the best possible care. Lizzi Larbalestier, Assistant Area Co-ordinator BDLMR, Cornwall

At present seal pups rescued by BDMLR are initially cared for at a temporary hospital facility in mid Cornwall, when the four units are full Lizzi cares for seal pups in her garage and even her Airbnb in Perranporth until space becomes available at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary in Gweek or an RSPCA centre.

2020 was just as busy for the rescuers as the last few years with seal pups facing increasing pressures.

Largely because of public disturbance to them, mums and pups being separated, dog attacks that sort of thing has begun to increase these instances are almost daily somewhere in the country and some of those animals that are getting injured need to come in for care. We’re also seeing issues with pollution and entanglement and climate change. Dan Jarvis, Welfare development and field support officer, BDMLR

More and more seal pups are requiring medical care from BDMLR in Cornwall. Credit: Lisa Brown

The team hope they'll get the support they need, so the new facility can be built this summer.

You can donate to the British Divers Marine Life Rescue's fundraiser here.

