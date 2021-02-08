Police are investigating two potentially linked armed robberies in Yate.

Emergency services were called to reports of a man with a firearm at Miss Millies on the evening of Sunday 7 February and then again to a similar incident at McDonald's on the morning of Monday 8 February.

Armed officers have been seen responding to the armed robbery in Yate Credit: Leanne Woodruff

DI Will Thorpe from Avon and Somerset Police told ITV West Country: “At shortly after 7am we received a report of an armed robbery, in which a male had made off with a quantity of cash.

"Nobody was injured during the incident, but a firearm was reportedly sighted.

Credit: ITV West Country

“A search of the area, including with the assistance of the NPAS helicopter, is continuing at this time.

“At approximately 6.20pm last night (Sunday 7 February) we received a call about a similar incident at Miss Millie's in North Parade, Yate. At this time we are treating the two matters as linked."

Police also took a call about a similar incident at Miss Millie's in North Parade. Credit: ITV West Country

People living in the town have told ITV West Country they have been advised to avoid walking through the Ridge Wood area as police investigate the robberies.

Anyone who witnessed what happened should call 101 and give reference number 5221027524.

