Avon and Somerset Police are investigating after a footballer was the target of racial abuse on social media.

The force has confirmed a Bristol Rovers player was sent a racist post on social media on Sunday 7 February.

A football liaison officer is expected to to speak with the player today (Monday 8 February) and take a full statement.

Rovers player Mark Little shared a screenshot of a comment which consisted of monkey emojis.

The club showed their support for Little, saying there is "no place in sport or society for racism" and stressing discrimination will not be tolerated.

Police are working with the Kick it Out campaign to investigate the incident. Credit: Kick it Out

Police have echoed the clubs statement, saying there is "no place" for racist abuse and it will "never be tolerated".

Inspector Rob Millican has said the social media platform used to send the message will be asked to cooperate in tracking down the user of the account.