A tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore has been laid at the Edward Colston plinth in Bristol.

A banner with a photo of the national hero who died at the age of 100 has the words "tomorrow will be a good day".

The World War Two veteran captured the heart of the nation after raising millions to support the NHS.

He died on Tuesday 2 February at the age of 100 after testing positive for Covid-19.

Captain Sir Tom Moore raised millions for charity by walking laps of his garden in the spring of 2020. Credit: PA

The banner was put on the empty plinth which was home to a statue of slave trader Edward Colston. It is not known who is responsible for placing it there.

The Edward Colston statue was toppled and thrown in to Bristol Harbour during a Black Lives Matter protest in June.

Since then numerous statues and sculptures have been put on the plinth - including one of protester Jen Reid - but all have been quickly removed.

The Edward Colston plinth was also used for tributes in December last year after the death of Bristolian actor David Prowse.

The day after the death of Captain Sir Tom Moore, the nation took part in a clap in his honour, led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The war veteran inspired six-year-old Bristol boy Frank Mills, who has spina bifida, to raise money for NHS charities in the same way the 100-year-old had done.

The young boy set himself the challenge of walking ten metres a day on the pavement in front of his house last year. He exceeded his target of raising £99 for charity by more than £300,000.

