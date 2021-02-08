The windows of Wotton-under-Edge have been transformed into an amazing outdoor gallery.

Residents in the Gloucestershire village have decorated their windows with colourful, ornate designs for local people to enjoy on their daily walk.

Around 200 locations have signed up for the Wotton Window Wanderland event, which will run until Sunday 14 February. This year's theme is 'Celebrating Community' and the aim is to raise people's spirits in lockdown.

A Giraffe on Synn Lane. Credit: Wotton Window Wanderland

Organiser Martin Clarke said: "We had a terrific first year last February with Wotton Window Wanderland then Covid hit us.

"We soon decided to carry on in 2021 to give the town a lift. The response has been amazing with around 200 locations and 500 windows.

'Basil' the dog. Credit: Wotton Window Wanderland

"It's a great way for the 5,000 people in the town to do their daily exercise. Next year is already booked and there will be one big party with lots of visitors showcasing this great little town."

Each location is added to an online map which local people can use while out exercising.

It's hoped the event will bring a new lease of life and colour to the streets and could be the country's biggest outdoor art show at the moment.

A tribute to Sir Capt Tom Moore Credit: Wotton Window Wanderland

Cloe Smith's grandfather was a Production Director in the days of Concord at British Aerospace in Bristol. She has created a tribute window on Dauncey Close in the town after he passed away in January.

Cloe told ITV West Country: "When my Granp died we thought we'd dedicate our window display to him.

Cloe Smith Concorde creation. Credit: Cloe Smith

"We did a little bit every night so we didn't get overloaded and used sugar paper, tissue paper and black card.

"We have had a lot a people stopping outside to take pictures which has been really nice to see."

All the windows have been created using tracing paper, tissue paper and black card. Credit: Wotton Window Wanderland

The organisers have asked for people to please be sensible and observe social distancing and lockdown rules as they view the displays.