There are reports of elderly people being left "freezing" outside a mass vaccination centre as the number of people queuing rises into the hundreds.

Pictures of the space outside Plymouth Argyle's Home Park, where the Mayflower Grandstand was transformed into a vaccine centre two weeks ago, show massive queues of up to 200 people waiting to get into the stadium.

One woman whose parents are in the queue were given an appointment and said they "didn't expect" to have to wait in a huge line of people.

But another said it is a "small price to pay" for a vaccine.

Photographs show up to 200 people queueing outside the ground.

Some at the scene are now even comparing the size of the crowds to match day at Home Park.

Stacey said her parents phoned her to inform her they would be longer than they originally thought due to the queue snaking back to the entrance to Goals.

Bystanders have been seen giving their coats to frail and elderly people waiting in the queue. Credit: Plymouth Live/BPM Media

"It sounds like an absolute shambles," Stacey said.

"The queue goes from the stadium all the way back to the main road.

"My parents have phoned and they were given an appointment. They said they didn't expect to queue."

Stacey said her parents have seen people giving coats to the elderly who are "freezing".

"The old frail people in wheelchairs said didn't expect to queue. People are giving the old frail people their coats. It's absolutely terrible."

Plymouth Hospitals NHS Trust, which is running the vaccination centre at Home Park, has been approached for a comment.

Despite some being annoyed about the large queue, one man has praised the job of those working at the vaccination centre.

Terry said: "Yes there is a long queue, but these people are working very hard to get as many done a day as possible.

"Very small price to pay for protection. Always someone ready to complain."

Despite criticism, others say the chance to get the vaccine at all should be a positive thing. Credit: Plymouth Live/BPM Media

It is understood once people get into the stadium there is seating available under a marquee.

Who can get the vaccine?

Those eligible for the vaccine, such as those aged 80 and over, NHS workers and those in the health and social care sector, will be contacted with an appointment.People are urged to wait to be contacted by their GP to be offered the vaccine.Nobody should contact the NHS, the individual centres or their GP for the vaccine. Anyone who turns up without an appointment will not receive the vaccine.Anyone who cannot travel, or does not want to travel to one of the vaccine sites, will be vaccinated at their GP surgery.

