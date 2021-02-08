A man in his 20s has died after suffering a "suspicious" serious injury in Kingswood.

Avon and Somerset police have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Emergency services were called to a house on Kennard Road at 3am on Sunday 7 February.

Paramedics reported a man had suffered a serious injury and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Credit: BPM Media

DCI Darren Hannant, of the major crime investigation yeam, said: “A this stage we’re treating the death as suspicious and a 25-year-old man has been arrested.

“A forensic post-mortem examination will now be carried out to determine the cause of the man’s death and the property has been cordoned off so further enquiries can take place.

“The victim’s family are aware will be supported by a specialist liaison officer.

Credit: BPM Media

“We know this incident will cause concern to those living in the local area so there will be additional patrols of the area over the coming days.”

Police have asked anyone who has information about this incident and has not yet spoken with them to call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221026964

Read more: