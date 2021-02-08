A man in his 40s has died after a fire in a first-floor flat in Swindon.

Four people and a dog were rescued from flats in Welcombe Avenue in Swindon, Wiltshire on Sunday 7 February.

Police were called at 10.20am to assist Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service.

All flats within the building were evacuated as a precaution.

Wiltshire Police said the man's death was not being treated as suspicious but inquiries into the cause of the fire were continuing.

Residents have been offered shelter at the nearby Buckhurst Community Centre in Burghley Close.

A statement from Wiltshire Police said: "We regret to report a local man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage, but our enquiries continue.

"We are working with colleagues from Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the fire and a cordon will remain in place while this work continues. Swindon Borough Council are also at the scene."Anyone with information is asked to contact Wiltshire Police on 101 and quote log 88 of today's date. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be left anonymously."