St Ives Bay railway line reopens after £3 million upgrade

The biggest investment to Cornwall's railway lines since the 1950s has been completed in St Ives.

The project took £3 million to renew 1.5 miles of track along the coast between Carbis Bay and St Ives.

Network Rail spent five weeks installing 3,600 new sleepers and over 400 tonnes of new ballast - which is the stones that supports the track.

Engineers worked during the day and night to complete the project and during particularly challenging weather conditions.

Credit: Network Rail

Project manager Lee Hildreth said: “Despite a number of challenges, particularly the severe weather Cornwall has faced over the past month, it is really pleasing to have finished this important work which will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the local community by helping to provide a more reliable railway for passengers in Cornwall."

It's believed the new line should provide a more reliable service and smoother journey for train passengers.

During regular service in 2019 more than 660,000 journeys were made on the line.

Richard Burningham, Chair of Devon and Cornwall Rail Partnership, said: "It will hopefully be just as busy, if not busier, when Covid restrictions are lifted".

GWR continues to operate a reduced timetable during the latest national lockdown and people are only permitted to travel for work if it is essential, or for other legally permitted reasons.

The work has been completed ahead of the G7 summit being held at Carbis Bay in June.

Engineers fit new trainline tracks between St Ives and Carbis Bay in Cornwall Credit: Network Rail

