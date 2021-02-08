Two people fined for Covid breach after rescue operation at Cheddar Gorge

Two people have been fined for breaching Covid-19 restrictions after a rescue operation to get them down from the top of Cheddar Gorge.

Police and firefighters were called to the Somerset beauty spot on Sunday evening (7 February) after two people were stuck at the summit in the dark.

After being rescued, the pair were fined £200 for the non essential journey, in what police said was a "costly" outing for them and the emergency services.

The ongoing national lockdown does allow people to leave home for exercise, but only in their local vicinity.

Several fines have already been issued at the Gorge during this third national lockdown - including someone who travelled from Bristol to eat a kebab in their car.

