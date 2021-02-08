There are strong warnings to avoid crags and the bottom of cliffs after a cliff fall killed a dog and narrowly avoided its owner.

A section of the cliff on Whispeyderry Beach near Newquay fell down on Sunday 7 February, hitting and burying a "beautiful family dog".

The owner avoided being hit after being warned by another member of the public that the cliff was about to give way for a second time.

Coastguards are now urging people to avoid the cliffs as recent rainy weather could result in unstable areas near the coast and sea.

The scene at Whipseyderry Beach in Newquay where a rock fall killed a family pet Credit: HM Coastguard Area 11 Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Coastal Safety

Sharing the story with permission from the family, a spokesperson for HM Coastguard Area 11 Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Coastal Safety wrote on Facebook: “There has been a cliff fall on Whipseyderry Beach near Newquay this afternoon.

“Unfortunately, the rocks fell on a beautiful family dog tragically burying it under the rubble and narrowly missed the owner who was warned by another member of the public that the cliff was about to give way for a second time.

"This family use this beach daily without any issues and want to warn other families and dog walkers of the danger the unstable cliffs are presenting to the public above that beach.

Please keep well clear of the cliffs and be aware that following the recent rainy weather there are many unstable areas near the coast and sea. HM Coastguard Area 11 Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Coastal Safety

“Do not put yourself or others at risk and if you need help or assistance call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

A further warning went out to walkers after a spate of cliff falls across England.

Dai Jones, Coastguard duty controller, said: "If you're lucky enough to live near the coast and be in a position to take your exercise there in line with local Covid-19 restrictions, please do be careful near cliffs.

"Some of them are really unstable at the moment and could easily collapse.

"Stay well back, wear appropriate sturdy footwear and ensure that you check tide times and weather before setting out.

"If you or someone else is in difficulty call 999 and ask for the Coastguard."

