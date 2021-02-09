Bristol man fined £1k for riding e-scooter

A 44-year-old man has been fined more than £1000 after he was stopped by police in April last year for riding an e-scooter illegally.

Souhail Somrani, of Redfield in Bristol, was reported for driving without insurance after he was seen riding the e-scooter in a public park near Brandon Hill on April 18 last year.

He was also reported for driving a mechanically propelled vehicle outwith the rules of a license - due to the fact he was stopped while riding on a public footpath.

He received six penalty points, and fines and costs totalling £1,058 after being found guilty at Bath Magistrates Court on Thursday 4 February.

Richard McKiernan, of Avon and Somerset Police Traffic Management Unit, said: “This case demonstrates there can be very real consequences for those who are found to be using an electric scooter illegally.

“E-scooters are classified as motor vehicles for the purposes of law. As such, if they are used on a road, pavement or public place, they are subject to the same legal requirements as any motor vehicle – i.e. you must have a driving licence and insurance."

The only e-scooters than can be used in public are those from licensed rental companies taking part in government schemes.

Police have stressed there is a lot of misinformation around the use of private e-scooters, and customers often aren't aware when buying them that they can only be used legally on private land.

At the current time, it isn’t possible to get motor insurance to ride a private e-scooter, so ultimately they aren’t lawful for use anywhere other than on private land. Our ongoing concern is that many people are still unaware of this. We’d urge anyone considering buying an e-scooter to ensure they fully understand the law before doing so. Richard McKiernan, Avon and Somerset Police Traffic Management Unit

Mr McKiernan added that, since the incident, officers have begun seizing e-scooters being used illegally.

“The law isn’t always made clear to customers by shops selling them, but officers do have the power to seize privately owned e-scooters that are being ridden illegally,” he explained.

“The only lawful e-scooters are those which are rented from authorised companies taking part in the Government-led trials.”

Over the past year, the government has begun trialling the use of rental e-scooters across the country for people with a full or provisional driving licence, in conjunction with authorised providers.

Bristol is the first place to trial 'long-term rentals', with customers using Voi e-scooters able to take them home as a means of commuting without using public transport.

