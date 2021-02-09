Bude community rally to rebuild home destroyed in gas explosion

Watch Grace Pascoe's report

Josie, Alan and Darren Cornish say it was a miracle that they walked away with only minor injuries from the blast and now their thanking those who have rallied round to support them.

We’re lucky to be alive and it’s fortunate it went the way it did, if the explosion had gone inward we could’ve been toast, so just thank you to everyone involved. Darren Cornish

The clear up and demolition work is now starting on site before the rebuild gets underway.

Clearance work is now underway. Credit: ITV West Country News

It restores your faith in humanity, it makes you believe there is that human kindness that you don’t see very often and without the support of the community mum and dad would be really stuck, they wouldn’t know where to go because they didn’t have insurance. I don’t think we’ll ever be able to repay everybody, all we can give is our thanks and well wishes. Darren Cornish

Members of the public have donated nearly £9,000 to an online fundraiser to help the Cornish family rebuild the home. Since the blast a number of tradespeople, suppliers and building merchants have stepped up to offer support too. Ian French who is co-ordinating the rebuild says the support has been amazing.

Bude is a largish town but it still retains that community spirit, people have stepped forward, stepped up to the plate and it's amazing, I'm so glad to live here. Ian French