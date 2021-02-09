Call 999 if you see this wanted Somerset teenager

Police are trying to track down a teenager from Somerton who failed to appear at a court hearing.

Mark Cullen is wanted who is wanted on prison recall and anyone who sees him is asked to call 999.

The 18-year-old has links to Yeovil, Sherborne, Bristol and London.

A force spokesperson said: "We’re appealing for information on the whereabouts of wanted man Mark Cullen.

"He’s described as white, of slim build, with dark brown hair which is short at the sides and longer on top, blue eyes and he usually wears sports clothing.

"He’s known to frequent Yeovil, Sherborne, Bristol and London.

If you see him, please call 999 and give the call handler the reference number 5221020697."

