Thirteen people have been issued with Covid fines after police were called to an illegal car meet in Chippenham.

At around 10pm on Saturday 6 February, Wiltshire Police was alerted to a large number of vehicles in the newly-opened Sadlers Mead multi-storey car park.

A number of drivers attempted to flee when officers arrived, but were stopped by police.

In total, 13 fixed penalty notices were issued to a mix of men and women, all aged between 18 and 24, for breaching the current national lockdown restrictions.

Inspector James Brain, from the Chippenham Area Community Policing Team, said: “The current rules state that you cannot leave your home without a reasonable excuse, such as shopping for essentials, attending work or education, or to get medical assistance.

“It is obvious that meeting in large groups to socialise with others is not an essential reason, and we will respond appropriately to these types of blatant breaches.

“The Government has made it clear how important the lockdown is, to bring the virus under control and protect the most vulnerable in society.”

Read more: