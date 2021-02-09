Watch Kevin Ashford's full report

A home carer from Totnes says the work she and her colleagues are doing is vital in helping the elderly and vulnerable cope with the impact of the pandemic.

Michelle Hoare joined The Care Company in April 2020 as she wanted to help with the response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The care sector is currently under pressure because of staff shortages and an aging population, with coronavirus adding to the strain on resources.

And with the country now in its third lockdown the work Michelle and her colleagues do has taken on an added significance.

"People feel very worried about Covid," says Michelle.

"They are worried about what is happening and how it is affecting so many people.

"So they are just very happy that they have somebody coming in to see them and can live their lives to some sort of normality."

Statistics show the care sector faces a shortage of 120,000 vacancies at any one time Credit: ITV News

In a statement, a government spokesperson told ITV News they were immensely grateful for the dedication and commitment of frontline staff saying: "We have provided billions of pounds of additional funding to the care sector, with further support being made available to respond to COVID-19.

"This includes regular testing of staff and residents, free PPE and prioritising staff and residents for vaccinations."

