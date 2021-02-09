Lockdown poem portrayed in Devon family’s powerful film

Watch Alex Wood's report

A poem reflecting life in lockdown has been portrayed in a moving short film made by a Devon family.

Filmmaker Ed Barnes was inspired to make the film near his home in Torbay after discovering the ‘Same Boat’ poem online.

The poem is about lockdown and how it has impacted everyone in different ways.

His film, which was voiced by his seven-year-old daughter Raphaella, has now been watched thousands of times online.

Ed's daughter Raphaella (pictured) narrates the poem in the film. Credit: Ed Barnes

“This video kind of came about because I was filming Rapha doing her homework, which she does with her school learning, and then I found a little backing track which sounded brilliant.

It’s all about how people have been on different levels - some have been struggling business-wise with money - and I just felt it was a message of trying to get everyone coming together to help each other. There’s been times when there’s been so much negativity around and I just felt like this was a message about coming together and making it all a bit easier, really. Ed Barnes, on why he made the film

The poem was written by author Julia Sheldon last year, after she felt inspired by lockdown to return to her writing.

She said the title of the poem - and its message - came to her after listening to coverage on the news regarding the pandemic.

Poet Julie Sheldon returned to writing during lockdown last year.

“It was in June last year,” she said. “On the radio, there was lots of talk about the pandemic and what was happening and I kept hearing the comment ‘we’re all in the same boat’ and I thought, well, I’m not sure that’s quite true.

“Depending on your circumstances, it’s a very different journey for us all.

“I found it [Ed’s film] really moving, I thought it was just what I was saying and it brought my poem to life.”

Watch Ed’s film in full below:

Read more: