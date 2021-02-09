Health bosses in Plymouth have said circumstances "out of their control" caused queues of hundreds people waiting to be vaccinated, which left elderly and vulnerable people outside in the cold.

The line for jabs outside Plymouth's Home Park was more than 200 people long at some points on Monday 8 February.

Despite some calling it "chaos" - others stressed getting the vaccine at all is a positive thing, and "everyone is doing their best".

Sue Wilkins, the Director of Mass Vaccination and Testing for Plymouth, has told ITV News the vaccine site at the Mayflower Grandstand had an unexpected influx of people turning up.

She said there were cases of people arriving outside of their allocated time slot, with some saying they "saw the queue on the news and thought they should join it".

Plymouth University Hospitals NHS Trust is today urging people to still show up to their appointments, stressing when everyone sticks to their allotted time slot there are no long waits.

In a post on Facebook, the Trust said: "We want to reassure everyone that our vaccination centre at Plymouth Argyle's Home Park is up and running normally today. The waiting time is short and people are moving smoothly through.

"Thank you to everyone who is arriving no earlier than 15 minutes before their appointment, this is really helping.

"We would like to reassure anyone that has an appointment for a vaccination, please do attend as planned. Thank you."

