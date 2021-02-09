Stithians Show 2021 cancelled - but competitions will go online

The 2021 Stithians Show, which was due to be held in July, has been cancelled for a second year in a row due to the pandemic.

The inaugural agriculture show was founded in 1834 and over its 187 years has only been interrupted by the first and second world wars and the foot and mouth outbreak.

Jenna Payne, show secretary says the committee is 'very disappointed" but there was "little other option" but take the competition to online only.

Jersey cow being shown at the 2019 show. Credit: Neal Johnston

She said: “The show must go on and we’re very excited about holding our first full virtual Stithians Show and hope that exhibitors from across many of our competitive sections will get involved.

"This will expand on the successful virtual photography competitions we held last year.

“Virtual shows for livestock and horses have proven popular while the showing world hasn’t been possible to operate as normal. We’re looking forward to keeping the show’s competitive heart alive and we’ll release full details of how the classes will run soon.”

The Stithians Showground is currently being used as the venue for an NHS Covid-19 testing and mass vaccination centre.

The next show has been scheduled for 2022 and will take place on Monday 11 July at the village’s dedicated showground.

