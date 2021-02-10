Bristol Rovers sack manager Paul Tisdale

Bristol Rovers manager Paul Tisdale has been sacked by the club after joining less than three months ago.

The 47-year-old replaced Ben Garner at the League One club in November 2020 and has had 19 league games in charge.

Of those 19 games Rovers have won just 5 with the 2 nil defeat to Oxford United the final straw, Rovers are above the relegation places only on goal difference.

Tommy Widdrington will be temporarily taking his place and it means Bristol Rovers are looking for their third manager this season.

A statement from Bristol Rovers said: "Bristol Rovers can today confirm that it has parted company with Manager Paul Tisdale.

"Tommy Widdrington will be taking charge of the first-team on a temporary basis, while the Club undertakes the process of appointing a new Manager. Tommy will be assisted by Jack Mesure and Kevin Maher.

"Mel Gwinnett has also left his role as Football Operations.

"The Club would like to thank both Paul and Mel for their efforts and wish them both the best of luck for the future.

"The Club will be making no further comment at this time."

READ MORE: