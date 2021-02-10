An investigation by the police watchdog has resulted in the dismissal of two police officers for gross misconduct, after mobile phone footage showed they had made up evidence to secure a conviction.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed it was asked to investigate two officers - PC Kenneth Anscombe and PC Daniel Care - by Devon and Cornwall Police.

The investigation came after an incident where the pair had been sent to deal with a man for allegedly being drunk and disorderly in Penzance.

The two officers had been called to the incident on October 17, 2018, where the man was arrested and subsequently found guilty at court of being drunk and disorderly.

However, the man - who has not been identified - successfully appealed the conviction in January 2019 when he produced mobile phone footage of the interaction leading up to the arrest which contradicted the officers’ earlier statements.

Allegations against the two officers were heard at a disciplinary hearing arranged by the force.

Devon and Cornwall Police agreed with the IOPC's view of gross misconduct. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

On January 29 the panel, led by an independent legally-qualified chairman, found the case against the officers for gross misconduct proven.

The panel then imposed a sanction of dismissal without notice.

At the end of the five-day hearing the panel concluded that both officers’ evidential statements contained false information, and were made in order to secure a conviction.

The IOPC revealed that their statements alleged the man had been aggressive straight away and uttered specific swear words at the officers when later evidence did not show that.

They added that PC Anscombe then gave evidence on oath at a magistrates’ court hearing, at which the man was convicted, which was consistent with the false information in his statement.

The IOPC investigation began in March 2019 after a referral from Devon and Cornwall Police.

The inquiry concluded later that year and the IOPC then referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service which decided not to bring any criminal charges against the officers.

Devon and Cornwall Police agreed with the IOPC’s view that both officers had a case to answer for gross misconduct and arranged the disciplinary hearing.

IOPC regional director Catrin Evans said: "The public must have confidence in police officers who have a duty to be honest, act with integrity, and not compromise or abuse their position.

"Both these officers maintained dishonest accounts which misrepresented the sequence and nature of events during their arrest of the man. Footage later available contradicted parts of their statements about their initial interaction with the man.

"We independently investigated these serious allegations and the police disciplinary panel has decided the appropriate sanction is dismissal."

Both officers will now be placed on the police barred list.

Devon and Cornwall Police has been approached for comment.

