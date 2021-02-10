The manager of a Plympton golf club heaped praise on local firefighter crews after they put out a blaze which threatened to damage the course.

Jon Grainger, the manager of Boringdon Golf Club, arrived to work at 8am on Wednesday 10 February to witness scenes of ‘devastation’ as a fire had broken out of a nearby building.

Fire crews battled to extinguish the fire from Tuesday evening, fully aware that the premises contained an explosive mix of 2,000 litres of diesel, fertiliser, an acetylene cylinder, and petrol.

The building is situated off Plymbridge Road adjacent to the Mr Grainger’s golf club and the manager expressed his gratitude to the firefighters.

He said: “Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service did a fantastic job.

"It was very windy last night, making the firefighting very difficult.

"We're now waiting for fire officers to come and have a conversation with us about the matter."

The aftermath of a fire at Boringdon Park Golf Club. Credit: ITV West Country

The building stored the club’s machinery and equipment used to maintain the golf course, grounds, and clubhouse but also housed an array of flammable substances.

Firefighter crews from Plympton and Greenbank were initially sent to the building after calls were received at around 6pm on Tuesday night.

Additional crews were summoned from Yelverton and Plymstock, along with a water bowser from Plympton, a Command Support Unit from Totnes, a Welfare Unit from Ivybridge, and an Incident Support Unit from Bovey Tracey.

The Boringdon Park Golf Club boss arrives to scene of 'devastation' Credit: ITV West Country

The teams struggled to contain the fire due to strong winds and eventually withdrew from their positions at around 10pm due to the dangerous conditions.

Speaking on Tuesday, the Fire Incident Commander highlighted the difficulty the crews had been facing.

He said: “Fire crews have had to withdraw at the moment due to the structural integrity of the building, but also we found an acetylene cylinder as well, so because of that as a precautionary measure we have withdrawn crews now.

"The fire was well-developed on the inside and that was because of the high fire loading inside there.

Inside there were quantities of fertilisers, 2,000 litres of diesel and quantities of petrol as well, and we found an acetylene cylinder there as well, which all contributed to the fire loading. Fire Incident Commander

"We had seven fire appliances, one water bowser, an incident command unit and an environmental pod from Plymouth and the surrounding area.

"In the morning, a fire investigation officer will attend and carry out investigations, just to see if there is anything we can contribute to find out why the fire started."

