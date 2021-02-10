A charity that works with disadvantaged children across the UK says more than 700,000 children are experiencing digital poverty.

Villiers Park Educational Trust runs some of its projects in Cornwall. CEO Rae Tooth says there is an imbalance between those that have the learning tools they need, and those that don't.

There is a very significant risk now that those at risk are vulnerable young people, particularly those living in poverty are being completely lost in the education system. These are children that don't have access to devices like laptops and tablets, but they also don't have access to the internet even with a smart phone, because they simply can't afford it. Rae Tooth, CEO, Villiers Park Educational Trust

St Agnes teacher Toby Keane taught for more than a decade in Newquay secondary schools and now runs an English school.

He says he fears many children are feeling lost through distance learning.

There are going to be young people that are falling through the cracks and are going to be made invisible by the pandemic and it could be for a wealth of different reasons. Toby Keane, Skool Cornwall

Toby Keane Credit: Skool Cornwall

Toby has moved his English school 'Skool Cornwall' onto Youtube, offering free lessons for 11-16 year olds who may be struggling.

We thought we needed to do something, we wanted to help out and play our part. We felt that we could offer a safe space, a safe alternative learning space. Toby Keane, Skool Cornwall

One primary school in West Cornwall told ITV News West Country it had made repeated requests for 4G dongles that would allow children with no internet access to get online.

When ITV News West Country contacted the Department for Education it said it would send the equipment ''as a matter of priority.''

Since last April, the DfE says it has sent out 986,849 laptops or tablets and 9133 routers or dongles.

A Department for Education spokesperson said:

We are aware of the additional challenges faced by disadvantaged children during this crisis, which is why we are providing 1.3 million laptops and tablets for those children who need them most, with almost one million of these delivered already, alongside access to free mobile data for disadvantaged families to make sure all children can continue learning. DfE

