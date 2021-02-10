Cornwall fire took more than 80 emergency calls after a huge gorse fire on the moor between Wadebridge and St Columb.

Firefighters were alerted to the emergency at around St Breock Downs and Rosenannon after 10pm on Tuesday 9th February.

Crews from Wadebridge, St Columb, Padstow and Bodmin worked to put out the flames but strong winds allowed the gorse fire to take hold and additional support was called in an hour later.

At midnight, multiple large fronts of gorse were alight and firefighters were tackling the flames in sections using beaters in an attempt to get the flames under control.The fire was eventually extinguished around 1am on Wednesday morning.

Cornwall fire has reported firefighters suspect arson is the cause of gorse flames.

The statement said: "Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service have received in excess of 80 calls reporting a large fire on the moor between Wadebridge and St Columb.

"Multiple large fronts of gorse were alight. The incident was sectorised and the crews used beaters in an attempt to get the fire under control.

"The fire has been extinguished and crews have returned to their home stations. Arson is suspected."

