Proposals are being made for a car park at Bristol Zoo Gardens to be transformed into a residential estate featuring homes, apartments, and mews houses.

The Bristol Zoological Society has initially proposed to introduce a scheme whereby 65 high-quality new homes, a mix of one, two and three-bed apartments and three to four-bed mews houses will be constructed on the half-acre plot.

The society plans to make 20 per cent of the homes affordable in line with Bristol City Council's planning policy, and has started an extensive engagement programme with the local community to gather their views on the car park’s future use.

A baby gorilla is one of the most recent arrivals at Bristol Zoo and will relocate to the South Gloucestershire site in 2024

The zoo-owned brownfield site adjacent to Bristol Zoo Garden’s West Car Park on College Road in Clifton will be unused once the zoo relocates to the Wild Place Project site in 2024.

Dr Justin Morris, Chief Executive of the Bristol Zoological Society, said: "It is important to us to have open discussions with our neighbours and other interested stakeholders over the plans for our future and for them to have their say.

The intention is a high-quality, sustainable scheme, making use of materials that are sympathetic to the surrounding environment. Dr Justin Morris, Chief Executive of the Bristol Zoological Society

"We are committed to developing plans for the West Car Park that respond sensitively to the setting and context of the site."

In November, the society set out a new strategy to safeguard the future of the charity and recognises that the sale of the car park site will provide a vital contribution to the funds required to deliver the ambitious plans for the new Bristol Zoo.

The announcement of the society’s new strategy follows years of declining visitor numbers to Bristol Zoo Gardens, with the organisation having made an operating loss in four of the last six years.

Bristol Zoo has been closed in lockdown and endured financial losses owing to coronavirus restrictions that have limited visitor numbers

Planning applications will be submitted in the spring to repurpose the site which has been owned by the society since the zoo’s inception in 1836.

Dr Morris reiterated intention to promote sustainability through the new development as well as leave behind a lasting legacy.

He said: "As a wildlife and conservation charity, our proposals will also have high environmental and sustainable standards, and we want to ensure our proposals give a helping hand to local wildlife.

As we have been Clifton residents since 1836, we want to leave behind a legacy of which we can all be proud. Our new strategy ensures that Bristol Zoo continues to exist for generations to come, offering millions more people the opportunity to experience the magic of a new Bristol Zoo. Dr Justin Morris, Chief Executive of the Bristol Zoological Society

"The proposed scheme includes bird and bat boxes and bee bricks across the site, use of soft landscaping, green roofs and wildlife-friendly planting.

"In addition, the plans include use of energy-efficient materials and build methods, making use of renewable materials, include mechanical ventilation and heat recovery, and the installation of electric car charging points and plentiful cycle parking provision.

Animals at Bristol Zoo will be relocated to the new Wild Place Project site for its reopening in 2024

"Public feedback will help shape our planning application for the car park site. Community consultation will also be an important component in developing our future plans for the Bristol Zoo Gardens site, as well as the new Bristol Zoo at the site of Wild Place Project."

Bristol Zoo Gardens will remain open until late 2022 and visitors will not see an immediate change while plans are developed further.

Wild Place Project will remain open throughout this time until it becomes the new Bristol Zoo in 2024.

