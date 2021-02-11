A North Devon farmer has disco danced her way into peoples timelines after a video of her throwing some shapes with her sheep has been watched thousands of times online.

Lesley Parret, who runs Brexworthy Farm with her husband in Bradworthy, has brought a lot of smiles with her moves to ‘I Don’t Feel Like Dancin’' by the Scissor Sisters.

In the video Lesley dances away to the disco hit while her sheep chew on hay and look bemused in the background.

Lesley says that she shared the video to the Facebook group ‘Ladies who Lamb’ as part of an annual tradition where she uploads a video of herself dancing with her sheep.“It’s a bit of an odd year, so our admin, Debs, decided to try and get everyone else to do a video so we could all cheer each other up,” she said.Lesley was the first to get her video online and has since had 4,000 views.“This year it’s all gone a bit mad” said Lesley, who thinks that more people are watching due to lockdown.Despite the attention from the video, Lesley says she won't feel the pressure to upload any more: “I’m quite happy just to stay in my sheep shed! I only do one video a year.”But that she hopes the video can boost morale during what has been a difficult period of lockdown.

As the video started to become more popular, Lesley decided to add a link to a donation page for the Fountain Centre, a hospital in Guildford that has been treating one of her close family members for cancer.

“I had a target of £200 but it was up to nearly £300 this morning,” said Lesley.

Read more