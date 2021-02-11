Huge fire breaks out on Dartmoor - live updates

See the large fire on Dartmoor

A huge fire has broken out on Dartmoor.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed the blaze started this evening (11 February) near Peter Tavy, a few miles north east of Tavistock.

Multiple units have been deployed but the team have not yet managed to access to the fire due to its remote location.

Numerous people have posted pictures and videos of the fire on social media.

A spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: "Our crews are currently at Peter Tavy but we haven't actually accessed the fire yet. We have five pumps and various special appliances."

"It is not year clear if it is a controlled fire or not.

"Images on social media appear to show a large section of moorland on fire. Large sections of the night sky are being illuminated by the flames."

Read more: