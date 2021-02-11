The rollout of the coronavirus vaccines across the West Country is progressing at a promising rate with 29.3 per cent of all adults having received their first dose.

According to statistics provided by the NHS, more than 96 per cent of adults aged over 80 have been vaccinated – the highest proportion in the country.

Latest government statistics from Thursday 11 February indicate that a total of 808,578 jabs have administered to people aged 70 or older, which is 87.4 per cent of all adults in that demographic.

That brings the total number of people in the region to have received the first injection to 1,219,658.

Gloucestershire has recorded the highest rate in our region, with more than 98 per cent of over-80s having received their first dose, along with more than 99 per cent of adults aged 75-79.

96.0% proportion of adults aged over 80 to have received first dose

87.4% proportion of adults aged over 70 to have received first dose

In addition to those aged over 70, anyone who is clinically extremely vulnerable, live or work in care homes, or are health and social care workers are eligible for the vaccine.

11 per cent of the adult population aged under 70 in the South West have had their first dose of the vaccine.

In Devon, 12.55 per cent of under-70s have received the vaccine.

Elsewhere in the region, 91 per cent of adults aged over 70 in Bristol, North Somerset, and South Gloucestershire have received the vaccine.

Below is a breakdown the proportion of adults aged over 80 who have received their first dose of the vaccine:

Gloucestershire: 98.01%

Somerset: 96.32%

Bath and North East Somerset, Swindon and Wiltshire: 96.03%

Dorset: 95.99%

Devon: 95.81%

Cornwall and the Isle of Scilly Heath and Social Care Partnership: 95.59%

Bristol, North Somerset, and South Gloucestershire: 94.70%

