Man tragically dies after fatal car crash in Truro

A man has tragically died following a fatal crash in Truro earlier today.

Police and paramedics attended the scene near Tregolls House at around 10.45am this morning, February 11, after receiving reports of a serious collision.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services but sadly passed away shortly after the incident, and his next of kin have been informed.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision, and the road was reopened later in the morning.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 10.45am on Thursday, February 11, 2021, to reports of a serious collision near Tregolls House in Truro

"Police and ambulance attended.

"One man was reported to be in a serious condition and has sadly since died.

"The road was closed for a short time but has since re-opened."

