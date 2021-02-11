Nine arrested in Yeovil due to warrants issued from county lines drug inquiry

Nine people have been arrested in Yeovil due to warrants issued out in following a county lines drug trafficking investigation.

The inquiry prompted a series of warrants to be issued, including three in Yeovil and seven in London.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary worked in conjunction with the Met Police to carry out 10 warrants which resulted in multiple arrests relating to the supply of controlled drugs.

A total of 14 people were arrested, including five in London, whilst class A drugs have also been seized during the procedure.

Detective Inspector Richard Horsfall said: "This is a prime example of forces working together to dismantle county lines drugs networks with the aim of bringing those involved to justice.

We want to send out a clear message to those wanting to set up county lines operations in our area –there will be no safe place in which to ply your criminal trade. Detective Inspector Richard Horsfall

"The planning and execution of this morning’s operation involved officers and staff in CID, Operation Remedy, our neighbourhood teams and operational support teams.

"I’d like to thank the local community for their support and if you have any suspicions around drug-dealing in your neighbourhood, please tell us – every piece of information is crucial."

In January 2020, a man and woman were also arrested for exploiting vulnerable teenagers in the supply of heroin and cocaine through Devon and Cornwall.

Read more: