In an effort to spread the love and move away from the commercial side of Valetine's Day, 500 hearts will be on display in a Cornwall city for locals to take home for free.

Churches in Truro have joined together to take part in the nationwide RealLove campaign which aims to replace bought presents with free gifts.

RealLove is attempting to change the meaning behind Valentine’s Day from one of expensive gifts to a much more simple one of ‘Love your Neighbour’.

Led by Truro Methodist Church, the free hearts will be placed along the railings of the church in individual bags for people to come and collect for free on Sunday (Valentine’s Day).

The mix of hearts will be crocheted and knitted, along with some wooden ones and painted pebbles, all made by members of the congregation in Truro or from members of Truro Methodist’s Online Church.

Minister of Truro Methodist Church, The Reverend Mark Dunn Wilson, said they aim to give out around 500 hearts on Valentine’s Day.

This has been a tough year and for many, this third lockdown has been the hardest of them all. People feel alone, vulnerable and sometimes forgotten. We just wanted to do something – tiny though it is – to try and remind everyone that they are loved and remembered, whoever they are. The Reverend Mark Dunn Wilson

The Valentine’s Day event will coincide with online services on both YouTube and Facebook.

Since churches have been restricted from being physically open, with many places of worship switching to online services, the number of people engaging has dramatically increased – sometimes running into several thousand.

Rev Wilson added: “It’s a delight to welcome people literally from all over the world online – but it is also a privilege to engage with our local people and to try to support as we are able. The ‘Real Love Story’ campaign is just one, tiny but significant way in which that support becomes tangible.”

Other Methodist churches in the Truro area are also taking part.

