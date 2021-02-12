Activists occupy tree in Bristol to stop it being felled

Activists have occupied a 100-year-old tree in Bristol to stop it from being felled.

Individuals have scaled the tree, which is located in Ashley Down Road, in opposition to Bristol City Council’s plans to remove it.

The authority issued a felling notice on the tree in January, citing nearby property damage.

But the notice sparked a backlash from concerned environmentalists and residents, who believe the tree improves the area and “makes the street a better place to live”.

Campaigners are fighting to save the tree from being removed. Credit: STADO

Tessa Holmes, who lives in the area, said: "This grand old holm oak provides so much to our community.

“It's canopy is home to native wildlife, it absorbs the noise pollution of the busy road, it holds the ground beneath our feet and improves the air we breathe.

As local residents, we should be given the right to protect the one of the last remaining trees which make our streets a better place to live. I have seen no recent efforts to maintain the tree nor investigation work beneath the ground. Tessa Holmes, resident

“It should not be so easy for the council to fell a tree which has stood here longer than any of us."

Two activists from the Save The Ashley Down Oak (STADO) protest group have since scaled the tree - and have said they will stay there for as long as necessary.

The activists have built a platform to sit in while up in the tree. Credit: STADO

Torin Menzies explained: “We at STADO have built a platform in the tree and have begun occupying it.

“We will continue to do so for however long is necessary; we will not allow Bristol City Council to cut down this tree."

Bristol City Council has been approached for comment.

