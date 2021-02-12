A couple from Birmingham broke lockdown rules and landed themselves in trouble after stopping to ask police for directions while visiting Bath.

Sergeant Jon Raisey, who is the neighbourhood sergeant for Bath city centre, said one of his PCSOs was approached by the couple while on a routine foot patrol.

They asked the officer for directions and admitted they had travelled to the city for a day of sight-seeing.

This happened in the autumn last year, when travelling for non-essential reasons was banned under coronavirus restrictions.

Sightseeing hot spots, like the Theatre Royal in Bath, are still being visited illegally by tourists during lockdown Credit: ITV News West Country

Sgt Raisey explained: “One of my PCSOs was doing foot patrol in the city centre during the regional lockdown in autumn when she was approached by a couple.

"They asked for directions to get to several well-known tourist spots. In conversation, it was raised that they had come down from Birmingham for the day for some sightseeing.

Despite them being oblivious to any wrongdoing they had to be given a reminder that they were breaking the law due to travel due to the lockdown tiers and directed to return home A reminder that sometimes it isn’t best to just ask a policeman. Sergeant Jon Raisey, neighbourhood sergeant for Bath city centre

Avon and Somerset Police recently fined two people for breaking Covid restrictions after a rescue operation at Cheddar Gorge.

The officer highlighted that the police force are trying their best to communicate with the public about what constitutes as a lockdown breach as people continue to gather near tourism hot spots.

He said: “Avon and Somerset Police have been excellent in how they are trying to educate people first before they give out a fine.

"We've tried really hard to engage with people over the rules and make sure they're being followed. We have responded to hundreds of Covid breaches across the area.

"Just after Christmas, we had intel about a rave being held in Bristol which resulted in a large number of fines.

Royal Victoria Park is a tourist hotspot in Bath where crocuses are seen blooming in Spring Credit: PA

"What we're seeing in Bath is that people are meeting up to have a coffee on a bench. As coffee shops are open, people think it's okay to sit and drink it.

"We've worked hard with Bath and North East Somerset Council to put up signs explaining this on some of the benches in the city centre where this was happening.

"Places like the Abbey courtyard we've had to disperse groups of 20 to 30 people and Victoria Park. We've also had the same problem in Keynsham high street and Midsomer Norton high street."

The force has experienced a large number of calls regarding lots of people walking outside as well as reports of tourists in hot spots, including Chew Magna and Newton St Loe.

He said: "My advice would be to try and think outside the box and go somewhere local to you that is not going to be overrun to get your exercise."

I think there is a degree of frustration from the public that we're in another lockdown which can be difficult but on the whole everyone is following the rules. Sergeant Jon Raisey, neighbourhood sergeant for Bath city centre

"We've not had businesses trying to open when they shouldn't for example. There have been a few instances of us needing to talk to students - mostly because they live in huge accommodation blocks and so could be in an allowed very large household group.

"We've told them that even if that is the case it does not look good for them to be congregating outside to the public."

Local reports indicate the visitors still come to Abbey Courtyard despite lockdown restrictions Credit: ITV West Country

