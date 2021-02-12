Watch Kevin Ashford's report

Today (Friday 15 February) marked the start of the Chinese New Year but due to covid restrictions events have been called off.

However, the most important date in the Chinese calendar is still being celebrated across the region.

Grace Liu is a teacher in Plymouth and typically organises a New Year celebration with the help of her local church which has been cancelled because of Covid.

Grace with her students celebrating in 2019 Credit: Grace Liu

"Since I came to the UK to live, I started to gather people together.

"So we shared food which is really, really nice. This year we can't really do that so that's the hardest thing."

During last year's celebrations, the spread of Coronavirus was still a distant danger.

Sixteen cities in China had been put into lockdown but the Chinese Ambassador said his country was doing all it could to control Covid-19:

"The Chinese Government is very much determined to curb this virus. President Xi has already ordered to take emergency measure to control it," he said at the time.

West Beijing station has seen a fall in passengers this year due to the pandemic. Credit: PA Images

But China - like the rest of the world - is still living with the effects of the global pandemic.

It's normally the busiest time of the year for travel in China but stations have been virtually deserted as people opt to stay at home.

And with direct flights suspended, there won't be any visitors here from China for the New Year.

