Dartmoor's beautiful landscape has been left scarred after a blaze raged for 18 hours across the national park.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue received multiple calls about moorland on fire at Dartmoor near Tavistock shortly after 6pm on Thursday evening.

Challenging weather conditions contributed to the spread of the fire, which at one stage spanned nearly three miles wide.

The fire has now been brought under control, with the full extent of the devastation seen below in these pictures.

The scorched land at Dartmoor. Credit: Sam Blackledge

The charred hills on Dartmoor can be seen from afar.

The fire raging on Dartmoor. Credit: Sarah Remmington

The view of the fire damaged hillside at Dartmoor. Credit: Penny Cross

The damage to Dartmoor. Credit: Penny Cross

The fire on Dartmoor in Devon. Credit: Benjamin Lawley/Twitter

The blaze is near Tavy Cleave, a few miles north-east of Tavistock. Credit: Benjamin Lawley/Twitter/PA

