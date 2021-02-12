Dartmoor fire in pictures after huge blaze scorches swathe of national park
Dartmoor's beautiful landscape has been left scarred after a blaze raged for 18 hours across the national park.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue received multiple calls about moorland on fire at Dartmoor near Tavistock shortly after 6pm on Thursday evening.
Challenging weather conditions contributed to the spread of the fire, which at one stage spanned nearly three miles wide.
The fire has now been brought under control, with the full extent of the devastation seen below in these pictures.
