Dolphins spotted swimming in Bristol Channel

Two dolphins have been seen swimming in the Bristol Channel near Portishead.

Residents took photographs showing the mammals gliding through the water on the morning of 11 February.

It is the latest in a series of marine wildlife sightings off Portishead in recent months, after porpoises and even a pilot whale were seen in the Channel.

The dolphins were seen swimming off Portishead on the morning of 11 February. Credit: Helen Lazenby

One resident Helen Lazenby said: “my neighbour Marta called me and luckily I had my camera to hand so grabbed it and ran into the garden.

We couldn’t believe it when we saw them. Beautiful creatures and to have them in Portishead is so wonderful. Helen Lazenby, resident

“The social posts I have put out with the images have been well received and our community love to see them here.”

Residents around the area have enjoyed seeing the dolphins playing in the waters.

One person commented: “How lovely to see the dolphins are not in lockdown.”

