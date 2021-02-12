England captain and Team Bath Netball's Serena Guthrie speaks to Sports Reporter Cari Davies ahead of the new Superleague campaign after taking a season away from the court.

Hear her thoughts on this season and how Team Bath is shaping up, reaching 100 England caps and being a more well-rounded person after having time to reflect on her netball career.

While the coronavirus pandemic meant many of the plans she had, including getting married, were put on hold, she says she's really benefitted from the break.

"It was right for me to step away, it's enabled me to get a bit more clarity about who I am, not just as a netballer. That was my main goal, as well as getting a physical and mental break."